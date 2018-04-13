Police launch investigation into 2nd shooting

A second shooting in less than a week has prompted police to launch another investigation.
The second shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when Dwayne Jones was shot near apartment 14A on South Spruce Street, according to Lewistown police in a Sentinel report.
Jones was taken to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital for treatment. Anyone who may have information regarding the shooting should contact the Lewistown Police Department or the Mifflin County Communications Center.
State police at Lewistown also announced Sunday an investigation into the shooting death of a 23-year-old man.
Kord Aurand, of McVeytown, died at 3:04 a.m. Saturday at 451 old state Route 22 in Wayne Township, Mifflin County.
No further information in either case is available at this time.
Police urge anyone with information regarding the criminal homicide case to call 717-320-1010.
