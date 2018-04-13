Teen wanted to shoot up high school, police say. Now he's facing charges

A teenager threatened to shoot up a local high school.
The teenager was inspired by the Florida school shooting and told another person that he would have no remorse about "shooting up the school," according to a redacted criminal complaint.
State police at Rockview responded to the high school Friday when they were made aware of the threats to the shoot up the school and burn down houses. School administrators immediately disrupted "normal school operations" Friday when they were informed of the teen's erratic and aggressive behavior and his threats.
Derek Landone Henry, 19, of Julian, was charged with felony terroristic threats and two counts of misdemeanor terroristic threats. He was unable to post $750,000 bail set by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker.
State police met Henry and informed him that he was not obligated to speak. A state trooper read Henry Miranda Rights, and the teenager told police he has a short temper, sometimes to the point of losing his cool and making drastic comments. He allegedly admitted to discussing shooting up the school, but denied allegations of wanting to kill families.
This story will be updated.
