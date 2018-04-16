Police K9 takes down alleged Centre County drug dealer

State police recently arrested a Philipsburg man they said has been selling drugs in Centre County.
The arrest occurred Sunday after a nearly three-month investigation by state police at Philipsburg.
The investigation was launched Jan. 31 when a state trooper received a tip that Markel Wayne Maines, 48, planned to deliver methamphetamine to someone else in Port Matilda. State police followed Maines' vehicle at about 5:40 p.m. and conducted a traffic stop for speeding in Rush Township.
A K9 unit was used to detect methamphetamine, marijuana and a smoking device in Maines' possession, according to the affidavit. Maines allegedly told the state troopers he recently bought the methamphetamine for $500 and planned to sell it to another person in Port Matilda for $900.
The state police forensic lab analyzed the drugs and concluded that Maines had 6.9 grams of methamphetamine and 2.84 grams of marijuana.
Maines was charged with felony drug possession, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and four summary offenses.
He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail set by District Judge Allen Sinclair.
