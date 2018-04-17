'I pushed him off the cliff,' defendant said. But the fall isn't what killed a Penn State professor

A forensic pathologist testified that a 56-year-old Penn State professor experienced fractures in his right forearm, both feet, both femurs, both hips and his jaw after a 75-foot fall at Blackhawk Quarry in August 2016.
Harry Kamerow testified the cause of Ronald Bettig's death was blunt force trauma due to a fall and the manner of death was a homicide. Kamerow also testified Bettig survived the fall and eventually died because of dehydration. Bettig's brain, heart and lungs were all functioning after the fall, according to Kamerow's testimony.
"No anatomic cause of death. No toxicological cause of death," Kamerow said. "You can have severe trauma to your bones and your musculature and still be alive."
Kamerow testified Bettig could have lain at the quarry for up to two days after his fall.
Former Pennsylvania state police investigator Brian Wakefield testified about an audio-recorded conversation with George Ishler Jr. on Aug. 19, 2016.
Ishler, along with Danelle Geier, is accused of conspiring to murder Bettig for financial gain.
In the interview, Wakefield asked Ishler, "What did you do?"
Ishler said, "I pushed him off the cliff."
Ishler also said he was the one who came up with the plan to take Bettig to Blackhawk Quarry to push him off the ledge. Ishler told Bettig he had marijuana plants in or around the quarry to lure him to the top, according to the recording.
"I wasn't sure about pushing him off. I almost went off," Ishler said during the interview.
When asked if he intentionally pushed Bettig off the ledge, Ishler said he couldn't do it at first, but eventually did after the two struggled.
"I pushed him off," Ishler said again in a raised tone of voice.
Ishler also told Wakefield he didn't see Bettig after the fall, but he did hear a "crunch."
Crisanne Kelley, an intake correctional facility officer who participated in Ishler's fingerprinting, testified about a conversation she had with Ishler.
"I pushed him off a f------ cliff," he allegedly told her.
Bettig allegedly asked Ishler if he would "help him die," according to Kelley's testimony about her conversation with Ishler.
Ishler also told Kelley that he wouldn't have been caught if "someone kept their mouth shut."
Kelley testified Ishler did not use a specific name when making that statement.
After the fall, Ishler told Wakefield the professor's car was driven back to the quarry to make it look like Bettig was at the quarry by himself. A water bottle, flashlight and a "claw-thing" were placed at the top of the quarry near the ledge.
Ishler said he put them there to, "Make it look like he was there by himself and he fell off."
The interview concluded after Wakefield questioned Ishler about the missing persons report he filed with State College police. Wakefield asked if Ishler filed the report despite knowing he pushed Bettig off the ledge and Ishler answered affirmatively.
Karen Muir, defense attorney for Ishler, questioned Wakefield about the interview.
The interview began at about 1:20 a.m., which is when Wakefield read Ishler his Miranda Rights. Wakefield testified Ishler did not sign the form, but he was aware of his rights.
After he returned from his first break at about 3 a.m., Ishler asked Wakefield if Bettig committed suicide. Wakefield testified it was important to note that it was not a statement from Ishler, but it was a question.
Ishler was granted his second and third breaks at about 3:45 a.m. and 4:45 a.m.
After returning from his third break with State College police detective Chris Weaver, Ishler allegedly said he was ready to "come clean" as long as he "got one more night with his old lady."
At the time of Ishler's request, Wakefield testified he told Ishler he would try and accommodate his wishes, but he did not make any promises to Ishler in exchange for the statement.
Ishler's fourth break occurred at about 5:30 a.m., which was 15 minutes before his statement to police.
Wakefield testified Ishler whispered, "Is there anything you want me to say?" before Ishler made his statement.
Wakefield told Ishler he was being placed under the arrest for the murder of Bettig at about 6 a.m. Ishler was then transferred to a holding cell while various search warrants were being executed. He was detained in the holding cell until his arraignment at about 3:45 p.m.
Deborah Lux, defense attorney for Geier, also questioned Wakefield about an interview with Geier on Aug. 18, 2016.
He testified Geier was not read her Miranda Rights, but he did tell her she did not have to speak with him if she did not want to.
