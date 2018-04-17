The baby's father will spend up to 40 years in prison. How long will the mother be there?

The attorney for a mother facing charges for her involvement with an assault on her 3-week-old daughter says people still haven’t heard her side of the story.
That didn't keep a Clearfield County judge from sending her to prison. She just won't be there as long as the baby's father.
Stephanie McGuire, 23, Osceola Mills, was charged by state police with two felony counts of aggravated assault after her daughter was found to have two broken legs, a cracked rib, lacerations and abrasions on her face, a tear inside her mouth between her gums and her nose, and tears in her rectum, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing.
She pleaded guilty prior to her trial in September with a condition that she testify against her former boyfriend, Aaron Mills who later pleaded guilty to assaulting the child. He is serving a 15- to 40-year prison sentence.
During a sentencing hearing in Clearfield County Court Tuesday, attorney Leanne Nedza asked Judge Paul Cherry to consider the fact that McGuire took her daughter to the doctor at least four times after they were released from the hospital following her birth.
Nedza stated that McGuire was concerned that the baby wasn’t eating and was suffering from both diarrhea and vomiting. This is in addition to an extremely bad diaper rash that one doctor described as excoriated, which means the skin was torn, she said.
As a first-time mother, McGuire was seeking help and the professionals “let her down,” Nedza said adding that she was not sure why there wasn’t an investigation into why the doctors didn’t do more for the child.
Nedza stated that McGuire finally was able to get some sleep while Mills watched the child. In the morning the child was worse so she took her to her own doctor’s appointment. This is when the child’s injuries were discovered. McGuire has not seen the child since that day.
Cherry responded by pointing out that Nedza was only talking about the diaper rash and not the other injuries.
“She showed an unwillingness to intervene after what the father did,” Cherry said noting that a bloody hat was found along with other clothes in a bag and McGuire knew that this blood was not from the diaper rash.
Cherry then sentenced her to two to seven years in state prison with an additional three years' probation for charges of endangering the welfare of children, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This will not be McGuire's last appearance in court. Both she and Mills are facing charges in Centre County for allegations of theft from a car at Geisinger Medical Center in Philipsburg while they were at a prenatal appointment in 2016.
Comments