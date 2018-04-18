He threatened to 'rip her throat out,' police say. Now he is charged with a felony

An argument in a Walker Township residence escalated into a dangerous situation Monday, according to state police at Rockview.
Edward H. Gummo Jr. , 48, got into an argument with a woman at his house at about 3:30 p.m., according to the affidavit. The woman told police that Gummo had been drinking and was easily angered.
During the argument, Gummo allegedly stood up, approached the woman, grabbed her by the shoulders and threw her down on the couch.
Gummo allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and threw her down on the floor. She told police Gummo was actively choking her and told her he was going to "rip her throat out."
After she was released, the woman said she went into the bedroom, where Gummo later followed, yelling, according to court documents.
The woman said Gummo again grabbed her by the throat and forced her to the ground. She told police she could not breathe and believed she was going to die. She said she thought her windpipe was crushing under the pressure of Gummo's grip and that she almost "blacked out."
The woman reportedly was able to get out of Gummo's grip before losing consciousness and ran into the bathroom. There, she said Gummo picked her up by the throat again and threw her into the bathtub.
The woman told police she was able to flee Gummo's home.
Gummo was charged Monday with felony counts of strangulation and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment, and summary harassment.
He was arraigned before District Judge Casey McClain, who set monetary bail at $25,000. Gummo was confined to Centre County Correctional Facility on Monday, but was released when he posted bail Tuesday. His preliminary hearing is set for April 25.
