He faces 10 years in prison for slicing a man's hand, but he's acting as his own lawyer

A 23-year-old man decided to act as his own attorney at his preliminary hearing Wednesday after he allegedly sliced another man's fingers and told him he was going to kill him.
That meant he got to question the man police say he threatened and injured.
Michael Tamayo, of Ocean Township, New Jersey, and Christopher Cunalata-Castella were allegedly told to leave a State College residence on April 23, 2017.
The two men found that both tires on the right side of the vehicle were slashed, but attempted to drive away from the residence. The two drove less than a half mile before pulling over to repair the tires.
When attempting to repair the tires, Tamayo allegedly became emotional and said his father abandoned him when he was young and now his friends are abandoning him. Cunalata-Castella testified he told Tamayo he was going to leave him as well if he did not stop yelling.
Tamayo then grabbed Cunalata-Castella's left wrist and extended a three-inch knife, according to police accounts, and told Cunalata-Castella to "look into his eyes because he is a killer."
Tamayo allegedly lunged forward with the knife and cut the left index and left middle finger of Cunalata-Castella, who was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for 12 stitches.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Osterberg questioned Cunalata-Castella about the injuries he sustained, which were previously described as "extensive."
He testified that the knife tore tendons and ligaments in his fingers, which required surgery. His hand was incapacitated for eight months as a result of the surgery and he testified he can't close his fingers fully or make a fist.
"It constantly feels like it's stuck," Cunalata-Castella said.
In his initial statement to State College police, Cunalata-Castella said he accidentally cut his own fingers with a knife. Nearly two months later, he admitted he lied to police about the cause of the cuts.
Tamayo questioned Cunalata-Castella about his motive to change his story.
Cunalata-Castella testified he was scared of what Tamayo would do to him if he told police what happened. He also testified he needed Tamayo to give him a ride back to New Jersey after the incident.
Tamayo is charged with a second-degree felony aggravated assault charge, which carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. District Judge Thomas Jordan asked Tamayo if he understood the sentence he could receive if convicted, to which Tamayo said, "Now I do, your honor."
Jordan bound the charge over for trial.
