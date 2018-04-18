'I didn't want to do it,' she testified before panic attack

A drug-filled balloon placed in a sandwich for a Rockview state prison inmate to ingest resulted in charges being bound over for trial against two men.
Estee Fritz, 25, of Lock Haven, is listed as a co-defendant in the case after she allegedly attempted to pass a red balloon with 47 Suboxone strips — commonly used to treat a narcotics addition — in a sandwich she purchased from a vending machine to Casey Nicodemus on Feb. 19.
An officer took possession of the sandwich before Nicodemus could touch, or ingest, the sandwich.
Fritz testified Nicodemus, 30, is her fiance.
"I didn't want to do it. I was nervous," Fritz testified.
She testified the strips were given to her by Angel Hart, 23, of Jersey Shore, at the direction of Ronald Shoop Jr.
After testifying she was acting at the direction of Hart, Fritz had a severe anxiety attack, according to her attorney. She said she was "done" several times before exiting the courtroom. She eventually returned and resumed her testimony after the anxiety attack had passed.
Fritz allegedly told state police at Rockview she and Nicodemus were acting as "middle men" and the Suboxone strips were supposed to be given to Shoop, 28, by Nicodemus.
Assistant District Attorney Joshua Bower asked Fritz about her conversation with the officer and Steven Trialonas, defense attorney for Nicodemus, objected because he believed Bower was impeaching his own witness.
"I believe I'm allowed to impeach my own witness," Bower said before proceeding.
Fritz testified she was not offered anything in exchange for her testimony.
In an interview with state police officer Michael Brown on Feb. 23, Nicodemus said he was propositioned by Shoop regarding "subs" he had on the street.
In his closing argument, Trialonas argued Nicodemus' statements could not be used because of corpus delecti — a principle that a crime must be proven before that person can be convicted.
Shannon Malone, public defender for Shoop, asked Fritz if she knew the Suboxone strips were supposed to go to Shoop. She argued Fritz could have picked anyone in the prison and said the Suboxone strips were theirs.
"They were his (Shoop's). It's kinda common sense," Fritz said.
The affidavit of probable cause said all four parties — Fritz, Nicodemus, Hart and Shoop — conspired to get the Suboxone strips into the prison for sale and distribution.
Fritz waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday. Hart was also scheduled for a hearing and waived.
As he continued his closing argument, Trialonas said the charges against Nicodemus should be dismissed because Nicodemus never touched, or took possession, of the sandwich. Trialonas said Rockview officers may have prevented a crime because of how efficiently that responded to the tip they received.
Malone's closing argument said Fritz only conspired with Hart, not Shoop. She argued there was no testimony that implicated Shoop knew anything was going on.
"Some good points made here," District Judge Thomas Jordan said. "Through the acts of other people, we can tell than a conspiracy may exist."
