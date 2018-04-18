Duo recounts final day of professor's life before his death. Here is what they had to say

The housekeeper for a deceased 56-year-old Penn State professor testified about the last day before his death and his thoughts about the man accused of murdering him.
Amanda Fetzer testified Ronald Bettig, who died after a 75-foot fall at Blackhawk Quarry in August 2016, "Seemed lost and scatterbrained and didn't really have anybody."
She met Bettig in the fall of 2015 when he answered a housecleaning flyer posted by Fetzer in the Lemont post office, according to her testimony. Fetzer testified she, along with her fiance, would clean Bettig's home, keep the fire lit and perform other daily household activities.
"We kind of just became a family," Fetzer testified.
She testified one of the first things Bettig asked of her fiance, Joel Marlow, was for him to change the locks at his Lemont residence. Fetzer and Marlow testified Bettig made the request because he was scared of George Ishler Jr. and he was coming into the home uninvited.
She continued to testify about the familial relationship her family had with Bettig. She testified Bettig came to her baby reveal and would come to her Belleville residence for holidays like the Fourth of July.
"Ron was at his wit's end the day before he was murdered. He said he knew she (Danelle Geier) was using him. He said he wanted out, but was worried about the baby," Fetzer testified. "He didn't know how to leave the situation."
Jessica Miller, a Uni-Mart employee who frequently interacted with Bettig when he would purchase cigarettes from the store, testified about a similar conversation she had with the professor days before he was reported missing.
"I'm getting ready to kick them shitheads out," Miller testified Bettig told her. "They're using me for my money."
Deborah Lux, defense attorney for Geier, asked Miller if Bettig used any names when making that statement and she testified that he did not and she was not aware who he was specifically referencing.
Karen Muir, defense attorney for Ishler, asked Fetzer why she never called police, the Office of Aging, Bettig's therapist or anyone else that could have offered professional help to Bettig.
"We never called anybody," Fetzer testified. "I didn't feel like that was my place."
Ishler's girlfriend of more than five years also testified and Muir questioned her about the circumstances around Ishler's visit to the State College police department to file the missing persons report for Bettig.
She testified Ishler took at least three pills, which contained the same active ingredient, diphenhydramine, as benadryl. Ishler consumed the pills at least an hour before his meeting with police, according to her testimony.
When officers visited her residence to speak with her, she said the trooper was "less than pleasant" during the interview. Deputy District Attorney Sean McGraw asked if she told the officer about Ishler consuming the pills and she testified she did not.
Daisy Gibboney, Geier's 24-year-old half-sister, testified about transporting Geier to and from the Lemont post office so Geier could intercept Bettig's credit card statements before he had an opportunity to view them.
Bettig eventually discovered one of his credit card statements, which showed Ishler and Geier had used his credit card throughout the summer. He allegedly became stressed because he did not believe he had enough money to pay for next month's bills.
Gibboney also testified about a conversation she had with Geier about Disney stock Bettig owned. She said the conversation took place on or around Aug. 8, 2016.
Geier said she didn't understand why Bettig was stressed financially because she believed Bettig had "millions of dollars" in Disney stock. Fred Bettig, Ronald Bettig's brother, previously testified the stock was worth $50,000.
The trial is expected to continue Thursday.
