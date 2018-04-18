Police file attempted homicide charges against 32-year-old man

Police have filed attempted homicide and gun-related felony charges against a 32-year-old man.
A court docket completed late Wednesday afternoon detailed the charges against Travis Stambaugh and listed the offense date as April 10.
Stambaugh was charged by Lewistown police with criminal attempted homicide, two counts of felony aggravated assault, felony robbery - inflict serious bodily injury, felony possession of firearm prohibited, felony firearms not to be covered without a license, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor receiving stolen property, misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.
Police have yet to comment on the charges against Stambaugh, though the offenses against him match information the department released April 12 two days after a shooting on South Spruce Street.
First responders arrived at the scene of the shooting at 5 p.m. April 10, and treated Dwayne Jones, 46, for a gunshot wound, according to the Lewistown Sentinel. Jones was taken to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital for treatment. Lewistown police were assisted at the scene by Fame EMS and state police and later asked the public's help in the "attempted homicide" case.
