She let her boyfriend arrange drug deals on her phone. How long will she spend in jail?

A Lancaster woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in Clearfield County court for her part in bringing methamphetamine to Central Pennsylvania.
Julie Fogle, 18, is one of three people charged in connection to an incident Nov. 30 in Clearfield Borough. Police say Fogle, Trevor Lee Brubaker, 19, of New Providence, and Cory Irwin, 34, Curwensville had 30 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, and $2,413 in their vehicle when they were questioned.
Fogle pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy and was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to nine months to 18 months in jail with an additional six months consecutive probation.
According to police, her boyfriend, Brubaker, admitted to officers that he brought quantities of meth to the Clearfield area five different times and sold it for $40 per quarter gram. He said he could charge more for it because his meth is “so good,” according to the affidavit.
His sales were arranged using Fogle’s phone. Fogle gave police consent to search her phone, according to the criminal complaint. Fogle stated that Brubaker was involved with the illegal sale of meth throughout Pennsylvania. She gave information on where he stopped on his way from Lancaster, police said.
Brubaker pleaded guilty in February when he was given a 12-month to 3-year state prison sentence.
Irwin was listed as Fugitive of the Week in March. He is still on the run and his cases are listed as inactive in court documents.
