He made the Ford 'go kaboom,' police say. Now he is headed to trial in a murder conspiracy

A Curwensville man was allegedly following orders when he set fire to a key piece of evidence in a homicide case.
Police say Joseph Ralston, 38, and Chantell Renee Demi, 26, Woodland, were directed by Denny Scott Bailey, 38, Woodland, to get rid of a vehicle after Bailey was incarcerated and a suspect in the death of Chase Anderson.
Anderson, 20, of Curwensville, was reported missing in August and his body was later found in a wooded area of Pike Township after another man charged in the case, Kenja Kasheem Tew, 22, led police to it.
The Ford Explorer Ralston is accused of burning was reportedly used by the pair to transport Anderson to the remote location that night.
Charges of reckless burning, criminal conspiracy and tampering with physical evidence against Ralston were held to court after a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Clearfield County. Demi’s charges were held to court last week after her joint hearing with Bailey, who is charged with criminal homicide.
During that hearing, testimony was presented that Bailey instructed Demi to make the vehicle “go kaboom.” He also allegedly told her if she needed help doing this, to contact Ralston.
According to police, Ralston and Demi sometime between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8 took the vehicle to a wooded spot in Lawrence Township where Ralston removed the wheels, and Demi removed paperwork from the glove box, before they set it on fire.
Ralston allegedly told police that he knew Bailey and Tew killed Anderson prior to them destroying the vehicle.
Charges in a second case against Ralston were also held to court Wednesday. In that case he is charged with contraband and drug possession for having methamphetamine and Oxycodone while he was incarcerated at the county jail in September.
Ralston is being held in the county jail on $100,000 bail in the first case and $50,000 for the second.
