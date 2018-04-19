A housekeeper wanted to give a man privacy. Now he's facing charges

A housekeeper tried give a 51-year-old man privacy, but allegedly had two unsettling encounters while doing her job at Super 8 Motel in State College.
She knocked on a man's hotel door at 10 a.m. March 8, and a man with a towel wrapped around his waist opened the door. She told him the room could be cleaned when he was dressed, but he insisted on her coming in to get used towels and trash.
Luther Prescott III sat on a bed in the room until the housekeeper was nearly finished collecting trash, removed his towel on purpose and showed his genitalia, according to a criminal complaint.
"What I would do to a little thing like you," Prescott allegedly said before the housekeeper turned and left the room without responding.
The housekeeper and the hotel manager reported the incident to State College police on March 9 and provided written statements about the incident.
Prescott approached the housekeeper again on March 19. She had been cleaning a room on the second floor and was in the hallway where he allegedly asked her if she was alone. She felt more scared of Prescott after the second alleged incident and filed a complaint with the hotel manager and State College police who filed charges.
Prescott was charged with misdemeanor open lewdness and misdemeanor harassment - lewd or threatening language.
