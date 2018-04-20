Man robs convenience store wielding broken wooden handle, police say

State police are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store early Friday morning.
According to state police at Lamar, a man walked into the Nittany Minit Mart at 306 Woodard Ave., Avis, at 2:26 a.m. holding a broken wooden handle and demanding money from the cash register. The man then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man is described as in his late 20s, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a Steelers jacket with the hood up, a black and gray scarf wrapped around his face and black socks on his hands.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is encouraged to call police at 570-762-6000.
Comments