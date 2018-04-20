3rd sex assault case moves toward trial for area pediatrician, AG says

A former Johnstown pediatrician who was arrested for alleged indecent assault of a minor patient in January then charged in March for the indecent assault of another minor, waived his preliminary hearing on Friday on charges in a third sexual abuse case.
Dr. Johnnie Barto, 70, was charged on April 9 with third-degree felony counts of corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children under his care, indecent assault of a person younger than 13 and unlawful contact with a minor in relation to the alleged assault of a 7-year-old family member in 2017.
“There are few people whom parents trust more with their own children than their pediatrician and their own family — Barto took advantage of that and betrayed their trust,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “He preyed on young children for his own sexual gratification, and these serious charges reflect the horrendous nature of his crimes.”
According to the affidavit, the incident happened at a Christmas party, when the child and her family stayed overnight at Barto's residence. The child told investigators she was sitting on Barto's lap when he "touched" her inappropriately while turning his chair away from other family members to conceal his actions, a statement said.
The child said the assaults on her began when she was as young as three, always in the same chair while watching television, according to the statement.
Barto is incarcerated on $500,000 bail while being held for trial on charges related to the other two alleged assaults.
Richland Township police and the attorney general's office believe the alleged abuse is not contained to the three individuals who have come forward.
“Our investigators have heard from other victims, and our investigation is active and ongoing,” Shapiro said. “I thank those who have already come forward, and I believe them. I want any victims and parents to hear this from me: Please come forward and share any information you have.”
Anyone with information related to the Barto investigation is asked to call the attorney general's hotline for the case at 412-565-7680 or Richland police at 814-266-8333. Anyone who suspects an online predator or abuse can send an anonymous tip by texting "PAKIDS + your tip" to 847411.
