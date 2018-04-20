She says thought she hit a deer. She is charged in a man's death

State police at Clearfield filed charges Thursday against a Morrisdale woman in connection with a vehicle accident that took the life of a 77-year-old Morrisdale man in August 2017.
Rhonda Paige Maines, 20, is charged with a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury and summary counts of duty to give information and render aid, immediate notice of accident to police and driving vehicle at safe speed, according to paperwork filed with District Judge Jerry Nevling.
Police say Boyd Shirey was attempting to remove a deer from Deer Creek Road in Graham Township around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2017 when he was struck by what was believed to be a 2012-2014 Ford Focus.
The vehicle left the scene. Later the vehicle was found and the driver identified as Maines.
In an interview with police, Maines said she was traveling home when she struck something she thought was a deer. She explained that she didn’t stop because she panicked and wanted to go home.
As that night went on, she told the officers, she began to realize that the thing she hit was wearing blue pants and a gray shirt and became “pretty sure” that what she struck was a person, according to the affidavit.
A previous Centre Daily Times article reported that Mike Morris who was the Clearfield County Coroner in August, stated that the accident “was right near the part of the roadway where there is a hill that is hard to see over.”
Maines was notified of her charges by summons and was not arrested, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6.
