Confidential informant helps break up State College drug operation, police say

Two men are facing charges after police say they were selling cocaine and other drugs from their downtown State College apartment.
The charges stem from a joint investigation between the State College Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General's Centre County Drug Task Force into reports that 20-year-old Henry Zhong, of Lower Gwynedd, was selling cocaine, marijuana, Xanax and other pills in the State College area.
After police located Zhong and connected him with his phone number, a confidential informant was able to set up a controlled buy with Zhong over text messages, according to the affidavit.
The informant then reportedly met with Zhong on Nov. 6 at his residence at 334 W. Nittany Ave. to purchase three bags of suspected cocaine with $150 in cash. While in the residence, the informant stated he saw another bag of what appeared to be cocaine, as well as other drug paraphernalia.
The field test of the suspected cocaine later came back as positive, according to the affidavit.
The informant again contacted Zhong on April 16, this time to make arrangements to purchase Xanax pills. The informant reportedly entered Zhong's residence under police surveillance, and left with a clear cylinder containing 20 suspected Xanax pills. The pills were later identified as alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax.
The informant made contact again with Zhong to set up another cocaine buy on Thursday. When the informant went into the living room of the residence to meet Zhong, another man, whom the affidavit said the informant recognized from previous visits to be Zhong's roommate, entered the room and gave the informant the bag of cocaine.
The informant asked the man if he would have any more cocaine after the weekend, to which the man responded he wasn't sure, indicating he might not have any left with it being Blue-White weekend, but implying he did have more cocaine.
The man, later identified as 21-year-old Ryan Monk, of Dallas, Pa., then smoked marijuana using a gravity bong in front of the informant. The informant stated that in addition to the bong, he also observed blunts, as well as the butts of blunts in an ash tray.
Zhong then reportedly told the informant that he was down to three Xanax bars and didn't have any more coming that he was aware of.
Based upon the evidence gathered from the three controlled buys, police obtained a warrant and searched Zhong's residence. The search yielded 2.5 Xanax bars enclosed in a plastic container in Zhong's jacket pocket, as well as $460 in which the serial numbers matched those used in the purchase of the three bags of cocaine on Nov. 6, according to the affidavit.
In Monk's bedroom, police reportedly discovered a plastic bag containing marijuana, clear vacuum bags, marijuana wax, a digital scale with marijuana residue, $190, an eyeglass case containing multiple plastic bags with suspected cocaine residue, a bottle of creatine, a small plastic bag containing .2 grams of cocaine, a spoon in a plastic bag with suspected cocaine residue and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, including several marijuana smoking devices.
Zhong was charged with four felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, one felony count of conspiracy possession with intent to deliver, three third-degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, three misdemeanor drug possession counts and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monk faces three felony drug possession with intent to deliver charges, one felony conspiracy possession with intent to deliver charge, four misdemeanor drug possession charges and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both men were arraigned Friday in front of District Judge Casey McClain. Unsecured bail for each was set at $20,000.
Both preliminary hearings are set for Wednesday.
Comments