Did two conspire to murder a Penn State professor? DA, defense attorneys make final case

Defense attorneys for a duo accused of murdering a 56-year-old Penn State professor attempted to absolve their clients of any wrongdoing in their closing arguments before the Centre County District Attorney attempted to eliminate any reasonable doubt from the jury's mind.
Deborah Lux, defense attorney for Danelle Geier, began her argument on Monday by asking jurors to consider Geier's character and physical presence during her testimony.
Lux previously called two witnesses who agreed with her that Geier was peaceful, non-violent and law-abiding. She argued their testimony about her character could be enough to require a verdict of not guilty.
Lux then explored the differences between Geier's testimony and George Ishler Jr.'s.
"You saw her physically shake on the witness stand. George was in your face, controlling and aggressive. Danielle shut down and was submissive," Lux said.
Fred Bettig, Ronald Bettig's brother, had testified his deceased brother loved to root for the underdog. Lux said she was doing the same by representing Geier.
"She's the underdog," Lux said.
Geier, her son, Ishler and Bettig went to Rehoboth Beach on at least two separate occasions. On one of the visits, Geier and Ishler allegedly conspired to drown Bettig in the ocean.
"That's just absurd. If you want to drown him, why wouldn't you get him high and drunk and drown him in the hot tub?" Lux asked.
After five days of testimony, Lux said she still doesn't understand what the prosecution's theory is.
"I'm unclear what the alleged motivation is for Danelle to kill the professor," Lux said. "Why didn't she marry him? That's easy. Just marry him for his money."
She finished her summation by saying Bettig and Geier were both broken souls who formed a bond and served a purpose for each other.
"She is not on trial for being less than a perfect mother. She is not on trial for being less than a perfect woman. She is not on trial for being less than a perfect companion," Lux said.
Karen Muir, defense attorney for Ishler, spent a majority of her closing argument talking about Ishler's statement to police: "I pushed him off the cliff."
She said Ishler offered the statement behind a locked door in an unfamiliar area and asked jurors to remember their first time in the courthouse, which is when they were in an unfamiliar area and didn't know who to talk to.
Lead investigator Brian Wakefield previously testified he did not officially read Geier her Miranda Rights during their interview. He testified he read Ishler his Miranda Rights, but Muir said she doesn't believe his testimony. She also said it doesn't make sense why Wakefield did not record the entire interview with Ishler.
"You know why they didn't want to record that. You know why," Muir said. "George whispered, 'Is there anything else you want me to say?' Who says that? He was doing what the troopers told him to."
Muir also cited the testimony of Harry Kamerow, a forensic pathologist, and Frank Gaus Jr., a collision analysis and reconstruction expert for Pennsylvania state police, to argue there was no medical or scientific proof to show Ishler pushed Bettig off the ledge of the Blackhawk Quarry in August 2016.
She said Kamerow's testimony was that Bettig died because of a fall and not a push, shove or tumble. Muir also said there was no DNA evidence to connect Ishler the Bettig's death.
"The evidence supports that Bettig jumped and commit suicide," Muir said. "It was a suicide, ladies and gentleman."
When recreating the scientific calculations behind Bettig's fall, Muir said Gaus used an initial velocity of 0 mph.
"He used zero as an initial velocity because there was no initial downward velocity. If Ishler pushed him, there would have been a mathematical calculation for that force," Muir said.
Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna opened his closing argument addressing Lux's question about why the duo would drive 10 hours round-trip to Rehoboth Beach to drown Bettig.
"If he drowns in the water at Rehoboth Beach, nobody cares because it's just another drowning in Rehoboth Beach. Nobody is going to investigate it," Cantorna said. "George is clever — and at the same time he's not clever. He's smart, but boy, does he overextend himself. Is that arrogance? His inability to care about anything? I was struck by how both defendants spoke about Ronald Bettig. There was no emotion."
He said the only time he saw any emotion out of either was when Geier's statement to police was played, which is when she said she wished she didn't listen to Ishler.
"She crumbled. You could actually see someone realizing that she had confessed to conspiring with George Ishler to commit first-degree murder," Cantorna said.
Cantorna then addressed what he called the elephant in the room, which was Geier's testimony that she was raped and sexually abused by several men.
"She was raped before, so we should feel sorry for her. I wouldn't wish Danelle's past on anyone," Cantorna said. "When someone plays on sympathy, we are being manipulated."
Cantorna again turned his focus to Ishler and recalled Ishler's testimony that he saw black when he looked at the bottom of the quarry after Bettig's 75-foot fall.
"Oh, there is black in the this case — his blackened soul," Cantorna said.
Ishler and Geier are charged with conspiracy to commit murder of the first-degree, murder of the first-degree, murder of the third-degree, aggravated assault and tampering with, or fabricating, physical evidence.
Ishler is also charged with an unsworn falsification to authorities.
A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
Comments