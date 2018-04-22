Man allegedly flees hit-and-run crash, laughing

State police at Rockview are looking for a man they said hit a mailbox with his car, then drove away laughing.
The crash occurred at 12:21 p.m. Sunday on General Potter Highway when police say a Ford, unspecified model, came upon heavy traffic congestion and avoided a rear-end crash by swerving right, onto the shoulder. Upon swerving, the vehicle struck the mailbox at 2606 General Potter Highway, with its front side.
The driver initially stopped to speak with the property owner, who had observed the crash, police say. Saying he'd return, the driver went back to his vehicle.
That's when police say he fled east, laughing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 355-6031.
