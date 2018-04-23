2 sentenced for role in $7.8 million 'Dragon' heroin ring

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday that two defendants pleaded guilty to felony drug charges and have been sentenced to prison for their role in the $7.8 million "Dragon" heroin ring that had been operating in the Altoona and Johnstown areas.
Melissa Coleman, 44, and Blaine Jackson, 41, both of Johnstown, pleaded guilty to corrupt organizations and possession with intent to deliver drugs. Jackson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a former felon and receiving stolen property. Coleman was sentenced to four to eight years in jail, while Jackson was sentenced to nine to 18 years.
Coleman and Jackson were two of 16 defendants charged in August 2017 with distributing 780,000 bags of heroin, along with $1.9 million worth of cocaine from January 2016 to February 2017.
“This case involved dealers transporting large amounts of heroin and cocaine from Philadelphia to Altoona and Johnstown,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Our work with Blair County District Attorney (Rich) Consiglio and other state and local law enforcement agencies allowed us to dismantle a major drug pipeline in Blair and Cambria counties. The community got a measure of justice today, and these criminals face lengthy periods of incarceration.”
Shapiro said in August that a statewide investigating grand jury identified Damon “Fat Cat” Devine, 40, of Philadelphia, as the main target of their investigation, according to the (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat.
The probe later revealed that Devine’s ring sold potent heroin labeled “Dragon” in Altoona and Johnstown.
Devine was eventual arrested after police made a series of controlled buys from his associates, one of whom agreed to buy heroin from Devine at a hotel in February 2017.
Devine's arrest then led to investigators uncovering the rest of the drugs and charging the other 15 defendants.
Jury selection and trial for the other defendants connected with the “Dragon" heroin pipeline is scheduled for June.
