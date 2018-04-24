A stolen golf cart, Blue-White weekend and felony charges. Here is how the three are related

Two 23-year-old men are charged with felonies after they allegedly stole a golf cart from their Airbnb apartment during Penn State's Blue-White weekend.
Vincent Winkler and Troy Todd, both of Norfolk, Va., were observed driving a golf cart on the Bigler Road extension before they failed to stop at the intersection. A Penn State police officer activated their emergency lights to indicate a traffic stop as a result of their failure to stop, but Todd continued to drive after looking back at police.
Both men were eventually stopped on University Drive and two officers noticed the men had bloodshot eyes and an alcoholic smell on their breath.
The officer asked Todd how much alcohol he consumed on Sunday and he allegedly said, "Not that much."
Told allegedly told an officer he obtained the golf cart at an Airbnb apartment he rented and assumed the golf cart was for occupant use. Winker told a separate officer his friend got it from the area near their Airbnb apartment on Puddintown Road.
The golf cart was rented from Jake's Carts by Penn State University Athletics for the Blue-White football weekend, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Winkler was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and public drunkenness.
Todd was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, DUI and public drunkenness.
Both were arraigned before District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $5,000 unsecured for each man.
Winkler and Todd each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 2.
