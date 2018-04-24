A spoon attack led to felony charges. Here's why

A Milesburg woman hit a man in the head and face with a cast-iron spoon, cut him with a knife and said she wanted to kill him after he returned from a beer run on Monday, according to state police at Rockview.
Court documents don't say what prompted the fight, but Jacqueline Butler, 38, began a verbal argument with the man after he returned to the Milesburg residence. As the argument progressed, Butler allegedly grabbed a cast-iron spoon and hit the man.
She then grabbed a knife from a knife block and began lunging at him, which prompted the man to cross his arms over his chest to protect himself. Butler then cut the man's right forearm and left hand with the knife, according to police.
During the argument, Butler allegedly said she wanted to kill the man and was hoping he would die.
An officer observed a laceration consistent with a stab wound on the man's right forearm, a laceration on his left wrist, redness on his left eye, swelling on his left cheek and dried blood on his left hand.
Butler admitted she hit the man with the spoon, but did not remember what happened after that, according to police.
Butler is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
She was arraigned before District Judge Casey McClain, who set monetary bail at $15,000. Butler did not initially post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 2.
