He stole a dump truck and 'displayed his butt crack,' police say. It ended in 12 felony charges

A dump truck might not be the most inconspicuous vehicle to try and steal, but that didn't stop a Lock Haven man from trying.
State police at Rockview responded to a report of a possible vehicle theft and observed a yellow Liberty Township dump truck in a swamp on Saturday. Several buildings on Liberty Township property were damaged, including the main garage, according to police.
Charles Buday, 43, was found sleeping inside one of the township trucks in the main garage. He allegedly told police he thought he was at work, which was the Lock Haven Goodwill.
An officer viewed security footage, which showed Buday breaking into an equipment shed at about 2:30 a.m.
Once inside the shed, Buday allegedly got inside the dump truck and drove it through the shed's door. He then drove on Hunter Run Road, which took him out of view of the camera.
Buday eventually returned without the dump truck and broke a window to gain access to the main building. He then displayed his butt crack in an area likely to be seen by the public, according to police.
While inside the main office building, Buday allegedly caused damage to multiple items and blood was observed throughout. A township supervisor confirmed Buday was not an employee and did not have permission to be inside the building or to operate township vehicles.
The supervisor estimated the damages were more than $15,000.
Ambulance personnel determined Buday needed to be seen by a doctor for the injuries he sustained, which is why he was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
During his evaluation, Buday allegedly headbutted a nurse and attempted to escape police custody to avoid trial.
Buday is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal trespassing, two counts of criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal attempt to escape and criminal attempt to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.
He is also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, open lewdness, driving without a license, failure to notify a change in address, careless driving and failure to use a safety belt.
Buday was arraigned before District Judge Casey McClain, who set monetary bail at $75,000. He did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
