A bloody fight, thrown paint cans and a strangled woman. Here's what happened

A physical altercation between a 27-year-old woman and her stepfather left both bloodied and facing charges, according to Ferguson Township police.
Officers responded to a residence on Saturday and observed Samantha Hazel throwing something from the bed of a truck. When one of the officers approached, she allegedly tried to knock over a table, which was being held down by 44-year-old Brian Stauffer.
Hazel had blood around her mouth and police reportedly smelled alcohol on her.
She told police she was in an argument with Stauffer, her stepfather, but declined to tell police what the argument was about. Hazel also said Stauffer told her he was going to leave the residence, but his truck was full of items, which prompted her to throw items out of his truck to expedite the process, according to police.
Stauffer allegedly grabbed Hazel and pulled her out of the truck before strangling her.
Stauffer told police he was arguing with Hazel and she was throwing items from the truck at him, including paint cans. When he tried to restrain Hazel to stop her from throwing items at him, she began to strike him and attempted to bite him, Stauffer said.
Officers observed blood on his face and scratch marks on the front of his face and back of his neck.
Stauffer is charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of assault and a summary count of harassment. District Judge Casey McClain set bail at $10,000 unsecured.
Hazel is charged with a misdemeanor count of assault and a summary count of harassment. McClain set bail at $500 unsecured.
Stauffer and Hazel each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 2.
Comments