Penn State student's robbery story is false, police say

State College police said Wednesday that a Penn State student's story about being robbed at knifepoint in Sunset Park was false.
The student had told police Tuesday evening that an unknown man stole his wallet after grabbing him around the neck and cutting him with a knife.
Police say officers determined the knife wounds were superficial. Upon further investigation, the student allegedly admitted to police that he had made up the story and cut himself.
State College police, along with Penn State's Office of Student Care and Advocacy are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.
