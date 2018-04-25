Rockview inmate faces charges after alleged steel toe boot attack

A 35-year-old inmate is charged with aggravated assault after he kicked another inmate with steel toe boots, leaving the man with a broken shoulder and nose, according to state police at Rockview.
The assaulted inmate told police he and Waleed Edens used to be in the same block of the prison and Edens was upset with him because he was "hogging up all the jobs."
Edens allegedly told the man, "I'm going to get you," a few days prior to the fight.
Edens and the man were in the dining hall together on Feb. 27 before Edens followed the inmate outside and began punching him. The man "blacked out" after being kicked in the face by Edens, according to police.
An officer viewed video of the incident, which showed Edens knock the man to the ground before kicking him in the head.
A toothbrush with razor blades melted into the end of it was found after Edens allegedly threw it on the ground following the assault. The toothbrush was not used in the assault, according to police.
Edens is charged with a misdemeanor count of procuring a weapon and a misdemeanor count of assault, in addition to the felony aggravated assault charge.
He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $10,000. Edens did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
Edens waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
A Somerset corrections officer died in February after an alleged assault by an inmate who knocked him to the floor and kicked him in the head with a boot.
The prison guards' union is seeking to ban work boots outright after the officer's death.
Comments