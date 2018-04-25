Teen accused of threatening to 'shoot up' school has most serious charge dismissed

A former Bald Eagle Area High School student accused of threatening to "shoot up" the school had his most serious charge dismissed and was released from jail on Wednesday.
A Bald Eagle Area High School senior testified that Derek Henry, 18, threatened to shoot up the school, kill her family and burn her house down. The threats were made separately and happened within two or three weeks of each other, she said.
The student testified that Henry became more aggressive toward the end of March, which is when he threatened to shoot up the school.
A second threat was allegedly made when the two were at track practice. While Henry was stretching behind her, she testified he said she should know the facts before spreading rumors about him or he would burn her house down and make her watch him kill her family.
She testified she did not tell her parents about the school shooting threat initially, but did them about Henry's threat to burn their house down.
The student testified she didn't tell anyone about the school threat because she and Henry have a similar group of friends and she "didn't want to start anything." She also testified she did not take the threat seriously at the time.
A third threat allegedly involved Henry saying he was "coming after" the student on April 12.
She testified she told the school's guidance counselor the following day because she was afraid for her life and her family's life.
Another BEAHS student testified and said Henry threatened to burn her house down as well.
Jeffrey Ebeck, criminal investigator with state police at Rockview, testified he was unaware of when the threats were made when he arrived at the school on April 13.
"It was a chaotic scene all around," Ebeck testified.
Ebeck also said Henry referenced a school shooting in Florida and said it would be cool to do something like that. Henry allegedly said he would have no remorse if he did it.
As a part of their investigation, police searched Henry's residence and found a 9mm handgun in his bedroom after Henry told police where they would find it. There were no bullets in or near the gun, Ebeck said.
Henry's father testified he bought the gun for his son as a surprise 16th birthday present because the two shoot targeting practice together.
Attorney Philip Masorti argued the gun was irrelevant because it was not a gun Henry asked for and was not a weapon like an AR-15 or AK-47.
"These aren't terroristic threats. Students are aware of the political environment and nobody took it seriously enough to do something. The statement was made in jest," Masorti said.
Assistant District Attorney Megan McGoron disagreed.
"What else can you be intending when you say you think it'd be fun to shoot up a school?" she said.
Masorti also asked whether the two students were bullying him as a result of the rumors they were allegedly spreading.
"The school went into alarm status, which is OK, but it's not his responsibility," he said. "If the school overreacts or acts prudently, we can't fault them for that, but it's not criminal."
McGoron again disagreed with Masorti.
"His statements are why the school reacted that way, so it is his responsibility," McGoron said.
Masorti asked for a bail modification after District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker initially set monetary bail at $750,000.
Masorti said Henry is not permitted to be on BEAHS property, he is not permitted to possess a firearm and would complete his diploma as part of a homebound program. His bail would also be supervised by his mother.
He also said Henry plans to honor his commitment to play football for Lock Haven University after earning his diploma.
"He's got a lot on the line here," Masorti said. "He presents zero flight risk."
District Judge Allen Sinclar granted Masorti's request and released Henry on $100,000 unsecured bail. He also said Henry is prohibited from having contact with the students.
Henry was initially charged with a felony count of terroristic threats, which was dismissed by Sinclair.
Henry's two other charges were misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats. Each count was for threats he made to the two students who testified. Sinclair dismissed one count and bound the other over for trial.
