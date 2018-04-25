Police are looking to identify this woman. Can you help?

State College police are investigating a report of credit card fraud on Friday.
A woman reported to police that she had lost her credit card, then discovered that fraudulent charges were made or attempted at the North Atherton Street Walmart and Giant.
The person accused of making the fraudulent charges is described as a white female with long, blonde hair, who was wearing glasses and a blue hoodie with stripes down the sleeves. Police say the woman was seen leaving in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee or Liberty.
Anyone with information regarding the woman's identity or about the case is urged to contact police at 234-7150, at police@statecollegepa.us, or by anonymous tip through the police website.
