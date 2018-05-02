The Beta Theta Pi hearing has been postponed. Here's why

Twelve former Beta Theta Pi brothers were scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, but the hearing was postponed until 1 p.m. because District Judge Carmine Prestia is ill and unable to preside over the hearings.
District Judge Steven Lachman is scheduled to fill in for Prestia and preside over the hearings, according to President Judge Pamela Ruest.
The brothers were scheduled to appear in the Centre County Courthouse to answer to charges that were filed after deleted video footage was recovered by the FBI in November.
The basement video showed 19-year-old pledge Timothy Piazza consumed 18 alcoholic drinks in 82 minutes at a bid acceptance event on Feb. 2, 2017, before falling multiple times and suffering fatal injuries at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house.
The 12 defendants — Braxton Becker, Ryan Burke, Joseph Ems Jr., Michael Fernandez, Brian Gelb, Reginald Goeke, Patrick Jackson, Jonathan Kanzler, Joshua Kurczewski, Aidan O'Brien, Donald Prior and Bo Han Song — allegedly continued to haze Piazza in the basement, which former District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said was a continuation of the hazing activity seen on video upstairs.
Five former brothers — Burke, O'Brien, Kanzler, Kurczewski and Song — were charged with a felony count of aggravated assault by Parks Miller, but Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro dropped the felony charges against the five brothers on Tuesday. He also dropped the first-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree simple assault charges.
District Attorney Bernie Cantorna requested the Office of the Attorney General prosecute the case because he cited a conflict of interest. Tom Kline, attorney for the Piazza family, said he believes Cantorna recused himself because Cantorna had some sort of contact or had given advice to an unnamed defendant prior to taking office.
