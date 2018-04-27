Philipsburg-Osceola High School received a shooting threat.
Philipsburg-Osceola High School received a shooting threat. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Philipsburg-Osceola High School received a shooting threat. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Crime

Police launch investigation into high school shooting threat

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

April 27, 2018 10:25 AM

A note was recently found in a Philipsburg-Osceola High School classroom that threatened "shooting up the school," according to state police at Philipsburg.

The note was found at about 11:55 a.m. Thursday.

State troopers launched an investigation into the threatening note, according to a release. Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District Superintendent Gregg Paladina said it's an active investigation being led by police.

"The police are interviewing a suspect, and all students are safe," Paladina said. "A written threat was found, and we are taking this very seriously."

  Comments  