Police launch investigation into high school shooting threat

A note was recently found in a Philipsburg-Osceola High School classroom that threatened "shooting up the school," according to state police at Philipsburg.
The note was found at about 11:55 a.m. Thursday.
State troopers launched an investigation into the threatening note, according to a release. Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District Superintendent Gregg Paladina said it's an active investigation being led by police.
"The police are interviewing a suspect, and all students are safe," Paladina said. "A written threat was found, and we are taking this very seriously."
