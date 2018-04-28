12-year-old to be charged with attempted homicide

A 12-year-old boy will be charged with attempted homicide after a shooting, according to state police.
The boy allegedly shot a 54-year-old man at about 3 p.m. Friday and then fled the scene on an ATV. He traveled to a friend's home, two miles away from where the shooting occurred at 19108 Cummins Road.
Wade Booher, of Cromwell Township, called police and was taken via ambulance to the Shade Gap Fire Department and then "life flighted" to UPMC Altoona for serious injuries. Police declined to detail the boy's relationship with Booher.
The 12-year-old boy, who has not been named by police, was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Huntingdon barracks. He was read his Miranda Rights in front of his mother and allegedly confessed to shooting Booher.
Police obtained search warrants to collect evidence at the scene where state police from Huntingdon, McConnellsburg and Lewistown responded.
In addition to being charged with attempted homicide, the boy will be charged with theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and unspecified misdemeanor charges.
This story will be updated.
Comments