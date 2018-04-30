Former McDonald's employee brandished a handgun in restaurant, police say

A former McDonald's employee brandished a fully loaded handgun after a store manager was unable to provide him with his employee paperwork, according to State College police.
Alrick Manning, 23, quit his job at McDonald's at 442 E. College Ave. several days before he went into the restaurant to request his employee paperwork on Saturday. A store manager told Manning his paperwork was no longer in the restaurant because it was collected by the general manager.
Manning allegedly left the restaurant and eventually returned to request his paperwork for a second time. After she repeated her message at the counter, Manning walked into the manager's office and started to riffle through the drawers in an attempt to find the paperwork, according to police.
Manning refused to leave the restaurant after the manager requested because of his conduct. Two male employees began to approach Manning and the manager, which prompted Manning to tell them to "back off" because the argument was between him and the manager.
He then reached into his backpack and removed a black Hi-point .380 handgun, according to police.
The manager then positioned herself between Manning and her two employees in an attempt to protect them if Manning fired, according to police.
Manning was found by police at the 200 block of East College Avenue. He allegedly told police he brandished the handgun, but denied pointing it at anyone.
Manning is charged with a felony count of terroristic threats and a misdemeanor count of simple assault, disorderly conduct and defiant trespassing.
He was arraigned before District Judge Steven Lachman, who set monetary bail at $50,000. Manning did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
