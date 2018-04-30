He allegedly strangled her, and threatened her with a knife, gun and drowning. Here's what he now faces

A Snow Shoe man allegedly strangled a woman, held a knife to her throat, threatened to drown her and told her it was her last day, according to state police at Rockview.
James Losch, 35, was arguing with a woman at a Millheim Borough apartment on Friday. The woman told an officer she wanted Losch to leave, but was fearful if she told him to do so, so he stayed at the apartment overnight.
The two allegedly began arguing again on Saturday, which is when the argument evolved into a physical encounter.
Losch pushed her onto a bed, shut the door, turned the heat up in the room and strangled her for about 30 seconds. He told her "today was her last day" and said nobody would find her for days, according to police.
Losch then pulled a knife from his pocket, placed it on her throat and said he was going to kill her. He also rubbed the knife on her nose and stabbed the wall next to the bed. The knife was eventually found in his gray backpack, according to police.
The woman was then led to the kitchen, which is where Losch turned on the water in the sink and said he was going to drown her. Losch also said he had a gun and would use it, but no firearm was found in the residence, according to police.
The woman told an officer the altercation lasted for about an hour and said she never wanted Losch at the residence.
Losch is charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and a summary count of harassment.
He was arraigned before District Judge Steven Lachman, who set monetary bail at $100,000. Losch did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
