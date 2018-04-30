He tried to hide in a house to avoid jail. Here's how he was caught

A Beech Creek man entered a Liberty Township home to avoid going to jail, but he is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility after being charged with criminal trespassing.
Elmer Spicer, 25, was observed driving a green Chrysler Voyager with an expired inspection and emissions sticker on North Eagle Valley Road on Friday.
The state police at Rockview officer initiated a traffic stop, which is when Spicer turned into a private driveway and parked behind the residence. The vehicle was found unoccupied and a neighbor told the officer Spicer went into the residence.
The officer called the owner, who consented to a search after telling the officer Spicer did not have permission to be there.
Spicer was located inside and said he was attempting to hide because he did not want to go to jail, according to police.
Spicer's driving privileges are suspended due to DUI charges and his registration expired in January. He was also unable to provide proof of insurance for the vehicle.
Spicer is charged with a felony count of criminal trespassing and a misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude police. He is also charged with disorderly conduct, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility.
He was arraigned before District Judge Steven Lachman, who set monetary bail at 10 percent of $10,000.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
