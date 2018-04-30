Man arrested after assaulting trooper, fleeing

An Olanta man was apprehended Monday and charged with assaulting a state trooper.
Police say Dale Edward Shaffer, 36, assaulted and tried to disarm a trooper during a traffic stop on Clark Road in Knox Township at about 12:30 p.m.
He then fled police, leaving his two young children in the car, according to police.
A state police helicopter was brought in to aid in the search for Shaffer, according to GantDaily, who police said had an active warrant and is known to have "violent tendencies."
He was apprehended around 5 p.m. and charged with felony aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer, as well as two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor simple assault and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and summary harassment.
He is awaiting preliminary hearing.
