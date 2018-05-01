Woman charged in DUI crash that almost killed pedestrian

A woman has been arrested and jailed on $500,000 bond.
She's facing a long list of charges stemming from an April 8 that would have killed a pedestrian. The actions of police officers at the scene of the crash saved his life.
A man was crossing Washington Street at 13 Street in Huntingdon, but a vehicle driven by Marirose Risbon, 22, approached the crosswalk. The vehicle allegedly traveled through an intersection, and the man was unable to avoid being hit. He was thrown in the air and suffered "substantial injuries" to his head and legs.
A police officer witnessed the crash and observed a faint heart beat when he checked on the man, who was lying in the middle of the road.
Risbon yelled at the officer from her vehicle, "Who did I just hurt?" according to the affidavit. The officer took Risbon's keys and told her to stay in the vehicle. He reported that she smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
An ambulance was 20 minutes from the scene, and the man had stopped breathing, prompting officers at the scene to put him in patrol car for transportation to J.C. Blair Hospital. An emergency room doctor told police that the man would have died if not for their actions, according to the affidavit.
Test results showed Risbon had a .116 BAC and cocaine in her system, and police concluded that her intoxication "played a major role in the severity of the crash."
Risbon was charged with felony aggravated assault while DUI, felony aggravated assault while driving, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, three counts of misdemeanor DUI and summary accounts of failing to yield to a pedestrian who had the right of way, careless driving and recklessly driving.
She has been taken to Huntingdon County Prison.
