He threatened to drive his van through a building and shoot people inside, police say

A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to drive his van through a building.
He also wanted to shoot those inside.
Marc Andrew Karnes, 44, of Mill Hall, called The Meadows, a behavioral health treatment facility off Earlystown Road located between Centre Hall and Boalsburg, according to a release by state police at Rockview. He allegedly told staff at The Meadows his plan at 3 a.m. and said if anyone called police he would get into a shootout.
State troopers arrested Karnes and charged him with misdemeanor terroristic threats and misdemeanor harassment.
Karnes was unable to post $25,000 bail set by District Judge Jordan Thomas and was taken to Centre County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for May 9.
