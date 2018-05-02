Crime

He threatened to drive his van through a building and shoot people inside, police say

By Shawn Annarelli

May 02, 2018 07:42 AM

A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to drive his van through a building.

He also wanted to shoot those inside.

Marc Andrew Karnes, 44, of Mill Hall, called The Meadows, a behavioral health treatment facility off Earlystown Road located between Centre Hall and Boalsburg, according to a release by state police at Rockview. He allegedly told staff at The Meadows his plan at 3 a.m. and said if anyone called police he would get into a shootout.

State troopers arrested Karnes and charged him with misdemeanor terroristic threats and misdemeanor harassment.

Karnes was unable to post $25,000 bail set by District Judge Jordan Thomas and was taken to Centre County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for May 9.

