He's accused of strangling a pregnant woman. The case is now one step closer to trial

A Snow Shoe man charged with strangling a Centre County woman was bound over on all charges plus an additional misdemeanor charge Wednesday at the Centre County Courthouse.
James Losch, 35, was charged with a felony count of strangulation and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct after an alleged domestic dispute early Saturday. Prosecutors added an additional misdemeanor count of false imprisonment prior to the beginning of the hearing.
The woman at the center of the case testified at the hearing, saying she had been in a prior relationship with Losch. She also testified to being 18 weeks pregnant when the reported incident occurred.
The woman reported that Losch had arrived uninvited at her apartment around midnight Friday, but that the physical assault had not occurred until about 7 a.m. the next morning. What started as a verbal dispute, she said, escalated to the point that Losch had pushed her down onto a bed and held a knife to her throat.
She also testified that he had put his hands around her throat and choked her for about 30 seconds, saying she "almost blacked out."
"He is crazy and I'm fearful that he's going to kill me," she told presiding District Judge Casey McClain.
On cross examination, the woman told Losch's attorney, Deb Lux, that the two had begun arguing almost immediately on his arrival, fighting about drugs and the custody of their daughter. She said during the argument, Losch had hit her in the head with a lamp.
Pennsylvania state police trooper Michael Harris testified that it had been the neighbors who called 911 after hearing the fight. A knife was recovered at the scene, and Harris described the woman as "shaking" and refused to make eye contact.
On cross examination, Harris reported that Losch had said the argument was over his and the woman's shared drug use and that he believed he could "train her" to stop.
Losch remains in custody at the Centre County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail. The case now moves toward trial.
