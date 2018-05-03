A man tried to steal $236,000. He thought he could get away with it, police say

An inmate wanted to make some cash, but it's not easy to earn a lot of money in prison.
James Baney came up with a scheme, one that brought him close to getting his hands on about $236,000 until federal investigators got involved.
Baney pleaded guilty Wednesday to aiding and assisting in making false statements to the IRS when he was incarcerated in Smithfield State Correctional Institution in Huntingdon. A federal judge could sentence him to up to three years in prison for the scheme, which occurred over a three-year period, plus a supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.
"Baney obtained names and social security numbers of inmates to file false tax returns or would send that information to a former inmate who would then prepare and file the fraudulent 1040EZ tax returns with fictitious wages and holdings in order to get a tax refund," a release from Middle District Court said.
The IRS's Criminal Investigation unit led the investigation.
"Tax refunds should only be issued to taxpayers who are entitled to them," Special Agent in Charge Guy Ficco said. “IRS-CI is sworn to protect the tax system and bring to justice those who would steal from the Treasury.”
