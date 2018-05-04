How does a 2002 Pennsylvania Supreme Court case relate to the Beta Theta Pi hearings?

A Centre County district judge sought to clarify five lingering questions he had before prosecutors and defense attorneys closed out a third day of preliminary hearings for 12 former Beta Theta Pi brothers on Friday.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys attempted to address District Judge Steven Lachman's questions, the first of which asked if pledges were compelled to drink at the party.
Second, he asked if it is legally proper to charge the former brothers with both furnishing and unlawful acts relative to alcohol.
Third, he asked if hazing charges should be applied each time a former brother gave someone a drink or if it should be a single hazing charge for the entire night's events.
Fourth, he asked if handing 19-year-old pledge Timothy Piazza an alcoholic drink meets the definition of "reckless." According to Pennsylvania law, a person recklessly endangers another person if, "He recklessly engages in conduct which places or may place another person in danger of death or serious bodily injury."
Fifth, he asked how much pressure must be applied to pledges for it to be considered legally forced.
Lachman also addressed Jim and Evelyn Piazza, Timothy Piazza's parents.
"Mr. and Mrs. Piazza, I'm terribly sorry for your loss and I'm sorry you have to go through this again and again," Lachman said.
Four defense attorneys finished their cross-examination of State College police detective David Scicchitano before fellow State College police detective Craig Ripka testified.
Ripka testified how the State College Police Department became aware of video from the basement of the fraternity house during the night of Piazza's falls, which occurred Feb. 2, 2017.
He testified Braxton Becker, Tim Bream — former fraternity adviser and Penn State assistant athletic director/head football trainer — and former fraternity president Brendan Young all consented to a search of the video when Ripka was in the midst of an unrelated criminal investigation.
Ripka then testified there were camera angles that had not been seen before in relation to the Piazza investigation, which prompted Scicchitano to further investigate whether the basement video was available from the night of Piazza's falls. The video was not initially available because of a "Clear all data" log on Feb. 6, 2017.
Becker allegedly intentionally deleted the video to hide it from investigators, but it was later recovered by the FBI.
Ripka was the last to testify, which opened the door for defense attorneys to present their closing summations.
Steven Passarello, defense attorney for Donald Prior, specifically highlighted the three third-degree misdemeanor furnishing liquor to minor charges that Prior is charged with.
Furnishing liquor to a minor is defined as, "A person commits a misdemeanor of the third-degree if he intentionally and knowingly sells or intentionally and knowingly furnishes, or purchases with the intent to sell or furnish, any liquor or malt or brewed beverages to a person who is less than 21 years of age."
Passarello cited a 2002 Pennsylvania Supreme Court case, Commonwealth v. Scolieri, in which the court had to establish whether or not prosecutors are required to prove a defendant knowingly furnished alcohol to a minor.
The Pennsylvania liquor code not does include "intentionally," "knowingly" or words of similar nature. The Pennsylvania crimes code, however, does.
"We reasoned that in some statutes the General Assembly has omitted any requirement that prohibited acts be done knowingly or intentionally whereas in others it has made it unlawful to do other acts only if they were performed knowingly," the Supreme Court said. "We then concluded that the omission of the words 'knowingly' or 'intentionally' from a statute is significant and 'indicates a legislative intent to eliminate both knowledge and criminal intent as necessary elements in a prosecution of those offenses.'"
Jeffrey Veitch, defense attorney for Joshua Kurczewski, said Kurczewski was "nothing more than a human Pez dispenser" when handing out alcoholic drinks to pledges. Veitch said Kurczewski was acting at the direction of Daniel Casey.
James Burke, defense attorney for Patrick Jackson, said Jackson was collateral damage in the case and called it a "tragedy" that he is involved in the case.
Edward Spreha Jr., defense attorney for Michael Fernandez, said Fernandez was welcoming pledges to the fraternity and not hazing them. He said Fernandez's actions were social, not criminal.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Andrew Notaristefano said Piazza was a pledge who wanted to be accepted and was being tested before he was accepted into the fraternity's brotherhood. He also said the tone, tenor and totality of the night's events showed that each of the brothers knew exactly what they were asking of the pledges.
Notaristefano cited one video clip where Prior hoists a wine bag to a pledge, who denies drinking from it, before Prior lifts it higher and shakes his head yes.
Notaristefano compared Prior's acts to someone who brings a gun into a convenience store. He said the person who has the gun doesn't have to say, "Give me the money," because it is obvious what their intentions are.
Lachman said he plans to announce which charges, if any, are bound over for trial and which charges, if any, are dismissed on Monday.
