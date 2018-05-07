Judge announces which charges head to trial for 12 former Beta Theta Pi brothers

Eleven additional former Beta Theta Pi brothers are scheduled for trial after a Centre County district judge bound 72 charges over for trial on Monday.
Five of the 11 former brothers, who were charged in connection with 19-year-old pledge Timothy Piazza's death in February 2017, were charged with recklessly endangering another person. District Judge Steven Lachman dismissed all five counts.
The REAP charges were the highest-graded remaining charges after Attorney General Josh Shapiro dropped aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter and simple assault charges.
Lachman's ruling means 25 of 26 former brothers charged have either had charges bound over for trial or waived their preliminary hearing.
"The Office of the Attorney General is committed to seeking justice for Timothy Piazza and his family and holding responsible individuals accountable for their actions," Shapiro said. "We are in the process of reviewing the judge's decision to determine next steps and are pleased 11 more defendants we charged will be headed to trial."
The final count of bound over/dismissed charges is subject to change as Shapiro appealed District Judge Allen Sinclair's March ruling, which dismissed a majority of the refiled charges against 11 other former brothers.
Bo Han Song:
Bound over: Three counts of hazing, three counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor and one count of possession of liquor.
Dismissed: One count of recklessly endangering another person and three counts of furnishing.
Aidan O'Brien:
Bound over: One count of hazing, one count of possession of liquor and two counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor.
Dismissed: One count of recklessly endangering another person, one count of hazing and two counts of furnishing.
Joshua Kurczewski:
Bound over: Nine counts of hazing, seven counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor and one count of possession of liquor.
Dismissed: One count of recklessly endangering another person, one count of hazing, one count of criminal conspiracy, one count of unlawful acts relative to liquor and eights counts of furnishing.
Jonathan Kanzler:
Bound over: Two counts of hazing, two counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor and one count of possession of liquor.
Dismissed: One count of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of furnishing.
Ryan Burke:
Bound over: Four counts of hazing, four counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor and one count of possession of liquor.
Dismissed: One count of recklessly endangering another person and four counts of furnishing.
Donald Prior:
Bound over: Four counts of hazing and three counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor.
Dismissed: Three counts of furnishing.
Patrick Jackson:
Bound over: Two counts of hazing and two counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor.
Dismissed: Two counts of furnishing.
Reginald Goeke:
Bound over: One count of hazing and one count of unlawful acts relative to liquor.
Dismissed: One count of furnishing.
Brian Gelb:
Bound over: Six counts of hazing and five counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor.
Dismissed: Five counts of furnishing.
Michael Fernandez:
Bound over: Two counts of hazing and two counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor.
Dismissed: Two counts of furnishing.
Joseph Ems Jr.:
Bound over: One count of hazing and one count of unlawful acts relative to liquor.
Dismissed: One count of furnishing.
Braxton Becker:
Bound over: None.
Dismissed: One count of tampering with evidence, one count of obstructing law enforcement and one count of hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Becker, 21, of Niskayuna, New York, was accused of intentionally deleting the video from the basement of the fraternity house.
"While pleased to see the charges of hazing and furnishing alcohol to minors move forward against some defendants, Jim and Evelyn Piazza are dismayed by the dismissal today of the tampering charges against one defendant," said Tom Kline, attorney for the Piazza family. "As well as dismissal of reckless endangerment charges against another who was involved in the same ritualized hazing as others who were held for trial in the prior preliminary hearing."
Kline also said the Piazzas are hopeful Shapiro will file another appeal so that, "All individuals will be held fully responsible for their misconduct."
Shapiro said there has not been a determination on how to proceed with the trial at his press conference on May 1. There have been two distinct groups of former brothers throughout their preliminary hearings, but Shapiro acknowledged the possibility that the two groups will merge for trial.
Comments