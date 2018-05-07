Here's why a Bellefonte man is accused of strangulation

A Bellefonte man is charged with strangulation and simple assault after he wrapped his arms around a woman's neck from behind, according to state police at Rockview.
A woman told an officer she was involved in an altercation with Donald Shank Jr., 34, on Sunday. The altercation allegedly turned physical when Shank wrapped his arms around her neck with "significant pressure" for about five seconds. The woman allegedly fled the Bellefonte apartment on foot.
Shank said he was having a medical emergency after being taken into custody and began putting his fingers down his throat in an attempt to force himself to vomit, which he did several times, according to police. He also allegedly said he wanted to kill himself when speaking with emergency medical services personnel.
He is also charged with a summary count of harassment, in addition to the felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault charges.
Shank was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 16.
