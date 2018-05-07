Spring Township police chief captures near-head-on collision with his patrol car

Spring Township police Chief Michael Danneker narrowly avoided a head-on collision with an impaired driver on Wednesday afternoon.
Spring Township police posted a dash cam video on Facebook Monday of a white SUV driving recklessly into the Uni-Mart gas station at 106 West College Avenue in Pleasant Gap. Tires could be heard squealing as the vehicle attempted to leave the parking lot at a high rate of speed, the post read.
As the vehicle headed toward Danneker's patrol car, it took a last-minute turn and struck a gas pump. The driver reported minor injuries, while Danneker was uninjured..
Danneker was parked in that spot at the Uni-Mart, according to the post, to investigate a vehicle that was parked in a handicap spot without the proper placard.
The female driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, and she admitted to using methamphetamine and heroin, according to the post.
Danneker did not release the driver's name, as charges are pending blood test results.
