Spring Township police chief captures near-head-on collision with his patrol car

SHARE COPY LINK Spring Township police in Centre County, Pa., arrested a female driver on May 2, 2018, after she crashed into a gas pump in front of a police cruiser. The driver was taken in on suspicion of driving under the influence. Spring Township Police Department

Spring Township police in Centre County, Pa., arrested a female driver on May 2, 2018, after she crashed into a gas pump in front of a police cruiser. The driver was taken in on suspicion of driving under the influence. Spring Township Police Department