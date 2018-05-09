Did her drugs kill a Bellefonte man? A 26-year-old will head to trial

A 26-year-old woman charged in connection with a Bellefonte man's death had charges bound over for trial Wednesday by a Centre County district judge.
Jessie Richmond is charged with four felonies, including drug delivery resulting in death, after state police at Rockview said she delivered heroin with fentanyl to Toby Colpetzer on Jan. 21. The 22-year-old allegedly ingested the heroin with fentanyl and overdosed, which forensic pathologist Harry Kamerow listed as his official cause of death.
Brian Manchester, one of two defense attorneys for Richmond, cited Kamerow's report in his closing argument.
Manchester said the chemistry report showed Colpetzer's blood tested positive for various drugs, including methamphetamine, but returned a "presumptive positive" for opiates.
Pennsylvania state police criminal investigator Michael Brown testified about a blue bag with a red stamp that was found on Colpetzer's body, but said it was not lab-tested because there was not enough residue in the bag.
"There was no quantifiable amount in his blood," Manchester said. "The chemistry report shows whatever our client gave him is not what he died from."
Manchester also said the prosecution, led by Deputy District Attorney Sean McGraw, did not present evidence of methamphetamine paraphernalia found in Colpetzer's apartment. His statement also referenced other drug-related conversations Colpetzer had at the time of his death.
Justin Miller, Richmond's other attorney, cross-examined Brown about a search of Richmond's apartment on Jan. 23.
Brown then testified Jeffrey Ebeck, a criminal investigator with state police at Rockview, found 13 white stamp bags with spiders on them at Richmond's apartment, but no blue bags with a red stamp.
"They don't match, your honor," Manchester said. "If they would have found a white bag with a stamped spider, I would say that meets a prima facie level, but they didn't."
McGraw conceded it may not be known where Colpetzer "shot up" or where the bags are, but he said it is known what killed him.
He argued the most declarative statement of the preliminary hearing was a Facebook Messenger conversation between Richmond and Colpetzer, where Richmond agreed to sell heroin with fentanyl to him after heroin did not get him high.
District Judge Steven Lachman bound over six of the seven charges against Richmond. She was originally charged with two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, but Lachman dropped one of the two charges.
