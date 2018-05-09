Police are looking to identify this man. Can you help?

State College police are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected in a retail theft at a local Sheetz.
Police say the man was acting disorderly in the 129 S. Pugh St. Sheetz around 3 a.m. Tuesday, when he stole a food item and left.
The man is described as tall, white and college-aged with glasses, wearing a light-blue T-shirt with a large American flag on the back.
Anyone with information about the case or the identity of the man is asked to contact police at 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us, or anonymously through the police website.
