Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call State College police.
Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call State College police. State College police Surveillance photo provided
Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call State College police. State College police Surveillance photo provided

Crime

Police are looking to identify this man. Can you help?

By Lauren Muthler

lmuthler@centredaily.com

May 09, 2018 02:02 PM

State College police are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected in a retail theft at a local Sheetz.

Police say the man was acting disorderly in the 129 S. Pugh St. Sheetz around 3 a.m. Tuesday, when he stole a food item and left.

The man is described as tall, white and college-aged with glasses, wearing a light-blue T-shirt with a large American flag on the back.

Anyone with information about the case or the identity of the man is asked to contact police at 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us, or anonymously through the police website.

  Comments  