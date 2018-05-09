Police said he took weapons, dog supplies and hair gel from a vacant home. Now he's headed toward trial

A man is headed toward trial on felony charges after he reported finding a firearm.
Elvis Presley Beatty, 61, of Huntingdon County, waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Huntingdon County District Court on felony charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a firearm and criminal trespassing, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called on May 1 to 561 Reservoir St., Mapleton, for a report of a found firearm. There, police made contact with Beatty, who was convicted of felony burglary in 1994 and is by law not to possess a firearm.
Beatty, who is homeless, told police that he had entered the next door residence about a week prior, which he said he believed to be vacant and getting repossessed by a bank, through the backdoor. He said he did not know who the owner was .
Upon entering the residence, Beatty allegedly told police he found an H&R .22 revolver, valued at $230, in the medicine cabinet in the upstairs bathroom. According to the affidavit, he took the revolver, along with rem oil, a Remington trigger block, a 4-inch Kabar knife, a green dog leash a Mossy Oak dog collar, Tresme hair gel and Ralph Lauren body wash. The total value of the items taken comes to about $363.
After Beatty was taken into custody, a relative told police Beatty had also taken a Samsung and an RCA table from the house.
He was arraigned May 1 in front of District Judge Lisa Marie Covert, who set bail at 10 percent of $50,000. Beatty was unable to post bail and confined in Huntingdon County Jail.
He waived all four charges for court on Wednesday.
