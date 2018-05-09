'A number of attempted break-ins' affect this Centre County area. Is this the reason?

A 18-year-old woman has been charged after attempting to enter a Pine Grove Mills residence on two separate occasions, according to Ferguson Township police.
Zelia Fogelsanger, of Pine Grove Mills, allegedly attempted to enter the residence on Monday at about 2:15 a.m. and on Wednesday at about 4:45 a.m. She did not gain entry, but the man provided an officer with video of the alleged incidents.
Video showed Fogelsanger was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gloves, while carrying a dark-colored bag on both occasions, according to police.
Ferguson Township police issued a release and advised Pine Grove Mills residents of "a number of attempted break-ins in the community."
Police also said a blue-frame Ruger LCP .380 handgun was recovered in connection with the incident. The gun was allegedly stolen from a locked vehicle.
Fogelsanger is charged with two felony counts of criminal trespassing and two misdemeanor counts of loitering and prowling at night. Police said additional charges are pending.
Fogelsanger was arraigned before District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set monetary bail at $50,000. She did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Those in the Pine Grove Mills area with missing items are asked to call Ferguson Township police at 479-0050 or email police@twp.ferguson.pa.us.
