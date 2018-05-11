Arrests made after investigation into crack cocaine trafficking in Patton Township

Three New York men face charges following a Centre County Drug Task Force investigation into crack cocaine trafficking activities in Patton Township.
The task force became aware of crack cocaine trafficking activities in March, according to a press release. Derrick Hagood, 26, Patrick Kellow, 23, and Shequan Bridgemohon, 27, were arrested Thursday in Patton Township.
After executing a search warrant at a residence on Cricklewood Drive, 74.8 grams of crack cocaine — which has an approximate street value of $7,500 — were reportedly found.
The men were also found to be in possession of 79.1 grams of marijuana, Oxycodone, Viagra, Codeine, Percocet and Tramadol. They also were in possession of $4,303 and a Springfield Armory 9mm semi-automatic handgun, according to a press release.
The Office of the Attorney General, the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, the State College Regional Office and the state police K-9 unit also participated in the investigation.
The search warrant was executed with assistance from the Centre County Tactical Response Team, which includes officers from State College police, Patton Township police, Ferguson Township police, Spring Township police, Bellefonte police and Penn State police.
Each man is charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver.
Hagood and Kellow were arraigned before District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set monetary bail at $25,000. Bridgemohon was also arraigned before Jordan, but monetary bail was set at $40,000.
Neither of the three posted bail and are being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
