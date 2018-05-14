Series of attempted break-ins in this Centre County area lands one man in jail

A Bellefonte man has been charged after attempting to enter several townhouses on the 500 block of Easterly Parkway on Friday, according to State College police.
Curtis Snook, 39, gained entry to one townhouse and had a spool of coaxial cable in one hand and keys in the other. The cable was allegedly taken from a neighboring porch.
Snook allegedly told an officer he was at the residence to ask his ex-girlfriend about the condition of her floor. The woman who lived in the residence told police she did not know who Snook was or why he was there.
She also said it took Snook 15-30 seconds to gain entry to the residence with a key. The woman told police she did not know how he obtained a key.
Police said Snook changed his story several times during an interview and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Snook allegedly told police he ingested a variety of drugs, including a bag of heroin and Xanax.
He was evaluated by Centre LifeLink before being transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Snook is charged with a felony count of criminal trespassing and a misdemeanor count of theft of property.
He was arraigned before District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set monetary bail at $10,000. Snook did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Comments