Two roommates, a Bluetooth device, an argument and a stabbing. Here's how they're related

A Philipsburg man stabbed his roommate three times after an argument about a Bluetooth device, according to state police at Philipsburg.
Antwan Edwards, 30, was not present when two officers arrived to an apartment at 225 N. 5th St. on Sunday. The man he allegedly stabbed told police Edwards stabbed him in both of his arms and his back.
Both officers observed severe bleeding from the man's right arm, according to the affidavit of probable cause. An officer attempted to control the bleeding before he was transported to UPMC Altoona via ambulance.
Edwards is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and one summary count of harassment.
He was arraigned before District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set monetary bail at $75,000. Edwards did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 23.
Comments